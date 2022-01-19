TPR falls to 22.47%, downward swing expected

New Delhi

19 January 2022 01:32 IST

38 deaths reported; 11,684 cases in 24 hours

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 in the city fell from 27.99% on Monday to 22.47% on Tuesday, stated a Delhi government bulletin. The TPR had peaked on Friday — 30.64% — and remained at that level on Saturday and has been less than that since.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said that COVID-19 cases have peaked and is expected to come down now. On Tuesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours also fell to 11,684 from 12,527 on Monday. Thirty-eight deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 25,425, the bulletin said.

A total of 52,002 tests were done in 24 hours, up from 44,762 a day earlier. Of the total 15,606 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 82.51% were vacant on Tuesday. On Thursday, 28,867 fresh cases were reported, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

