Tourists throng Bharat Mandapam to view special installations days after G-20 Summit

September 15, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The area outside Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam, which was the venue for the recently concluded G-20 Summit, has become a tourist attraction as Delhi residents and those from neighbouring cities are visiting it in large numbers to take selfies and admire the fountains, lights, and other art installations there.

Many people are in awe of the huge statues of lions and panthers installed in New Delhi police district and hope that the authorities would be able to maintain these in future.

Digital museum

Some said they should be allowed to see the G-20 Digital Museum and the culture corridor inside the complex. The complex also has a “Digital India Experience Zone”, which offers a glimpse of technological advancements in the country. A crafts bazaar was also set up there for delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supriya, who was on her way back home from her workplace in Connaught Place, said she is eager to get an opportunity to see the massive Nataraja idol installed there. The statue depicting Lord Shiva’s ‘tandav’ pose is believed to be the world’s tallest Nataraja statue.

Saket resident Jitendra Singh came to the spot with his wife, daughter, and grandchild. “Someday, I would like to take them inside too. Maybe someday, my grandchild will see the beautiful structures there from up close.”

Akhilesh Kumar Chaudhary arrived with his ailing father. “He has come from Bihar for treatment. He cannot speak properly. I wanted to show him the beauty of this place,” the Rohini resident said.

Praveen and Anuradha Singh from Noida came with their two young children and were taken in by the beauty of the place. “The fountains and the lights look very pretty. I loved the art installations near the venue and took many pictures,” one of the children said.

‘Sense of pride’

Many visitors said being near the venue instils a sense of pride in them. “The summit was a matter of pride and honour for the country. So many international leaders came and appreciated the country. We came here because this place is bound to become a part of the country’s legacy,” said Subhasini and Parmeshwaram, both residents of Dwarka.

Meanwhile, the crowd of visitors has also attracted many street vendors to the area. Golu, who sells ice cream, said, “I came to Delhi this morning. My friends told me to place my cart here because it is attracting lots of people in the evenings.”

He knows that vendors aren’t allowed there and the police may arrive any moment. Until then business is brisk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.