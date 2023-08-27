‘Tourist police’ to man 21 locations across city

August 27, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

L-G V.K. Saxena has ordered to deploy ‘tourist police’ for assistance of delegates and other tourists who come to the national capital for the G-20 summit, officials said on Saturday.

A Raj Niwas official said Delhi Police has been asked to deploy the specially-trained force “to make visitors’ experience safe, secure and hassle-free”. Around 400 personnel have been trained with the help of the Delhi Tourism Department. They will be deployed at 21 locations, the official added.

The ‘tourist police’ will be trained in soft skills and equipped with knowledge of the city’s topography. A special helpline 8750871111 has also been made functional for visitors.

