Tourist guide raped inside hotel room

New Delhi

20 September 2020 23:16 IST

A 27-year-old tourist guide alleged that she was raped inside a hotel room in the city, police said on Sunday.

The victim was approached by two men, who called her to a hotel on the pretext of giving her loan at subsidised rates, on Friday night. The woman was allegedly raped there. One of the accused, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, has been arrested.

