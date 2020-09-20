Delhi

Tourist guide raped inside hotel room

A 27-year-old tourist guide alleged that she was raped inside a hotel room in the city, police said on Sunday.

The victim was approached by two men, who called her to a hotel on the pretext of giving her loan at subsidised rates, on Friday night. The woman was allegedly raped there. One of the accused, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, has been arrested.

