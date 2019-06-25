Tour operator to pay ₹1 lakh for failing to provide services

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed a city-based tour operator to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹1 lakh after it was alleged that the company had failed to provide a Resorts Condominiums International (RCI) membership card that it had promised.

“The complainant has alleged that on the representation of the tour operator that the facility in any resort could be availed anywhere in India and abroad through RCI membership card. The tour operator [Spring Holidays Ltd.] though issued the membership certificate and an agreement was executed, but the complainant could not enjoy the membership as the card from RCI was not received,” the consumer panel observed while noting the allegations made in the complaint.

The district forum further, observed that despite the complainant having paid ₹95,000 for the membership card, the tour operator failed to provide the services.

No card received

“Till date, no membership card from RCI and other documents were received, nor was the amount refunded to the complainant,” the consumer panel observed.

The tour operator however contended that it had “performed and fulfilled its part as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.”

However, the consumer panel dismissed the contentions.