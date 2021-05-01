Total collapse of Delhi’s health system likely: BJP

New Delhi

01 May 2021 01:21 IST

BJP State president Adesh Gupta on Friday said that shortage of hospital beds, COVID medicines and oxygen was overwhelming and the peak of the pandemic, anticipated around May 8 by experts, may lead to the total collapse of the health system in the Capital.

Mr. Gupta said AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal’s statement to the effect that President’s Rule needed to be imposed had substantiated the BJP’s stand.

“Shoaib Iqbal’s statement is not a normal statement; it is a result of his hearing and accepting his inner soul’s voice,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The sentiments expressed by Mr. Iqbal accepting the collapse of health infrastructure and President’s Rule in Delhi may have come from his mouth but a few other ruling party MLAs too are likely to follow,” he also said.