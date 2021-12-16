DelhiNew Delhi 16 December 2021 00:58 IST
Torso of man found on road at Vikaspuri
Updated: 16 December 2021 00:58 IST
The chopped body of a man was found on a road at Vikaspuri in Prem Nagar, officials said, adding that he has not been identified yet. The torso has been sent for a forensic test.
“A torso of a man was found near Prem Nagar,” DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, adding that a case has been registered .
According to officials, they received a call around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a body part lying in the area, following which a police team reached the spot and sent it to the forensics. “We are trying to ascertain the circumstance and the motive behind the incident,” the officer said.
