Delhi

Torso of man found on road at Vikaspuri

The chopped body of a man was found on a road at Vikaspuri in Prem Nagar, officials said, adding that he has not been identified yet. The torso has been sent for a forensic test.

“A torso of a man was found near Prem Nagar,” DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, adding that a case has been registered .

According to officials, they received a call around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a body part lying in the area, following which a police team reached the spot and sent it to the forensics. “We are trying to ascertain the circumstance and the motive behind the incident,” the officer said.


