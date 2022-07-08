Top students in Business Blasters to get direct admission to universities

State universities have offered the option to over 400 successful students

State universities have offered the option to over 400 successful students

The Delhi government on Friday said the top 126 teams in the Business Blasters Expo held in March will be provided direct admission to State universities.

Students from these teams met with the Vice-Chancellors of the State universities in an orientation session on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “This is for the first time in the history of India that we have over 400 students sitting in the auditorium and V-Cs of top State universities are directly connecting with them for providing admission in their universities.”

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, added that the hard work of students who have demonstrated an entrepreneurial mindset and successfully created their own business models has enabled such an admission process.

“This opportunity of direct admission to more than 400 students will give them an exposure to take their businesses to further heights and get guidance from the best faculty and experts,” the Minister said.

Out of the over 50,000 ideas by 3 lakh students of Delhi government schools, 126 business ideas had made it to the finals. These 126 teams had 774 students, of which 416 were in Class 12. These students are being given the option of direct admission to some of Delhi’s universities, which include Netaji Subash University of Technology, Delhi Technological University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Ambedkar University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.