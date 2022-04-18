Top news developments in Delhi today

A Motorist passes near the Welcome boards seen at Airport Road for a roadshow ahead of PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s visit to Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Sunday April 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

April 18, 2022 11:01 IST

Key news developments in New Delhi today, April 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his three-day visit to Gujarat, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus also to do the same. The Supreme Court to pronounce its decision in a plea challenging the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra, prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and the son of a Union Minister. SC to hear its Suo motu case to bring relief to COVID-19 orphans. SC to hear Suo motu case on the plight of migrant labourers. Wholesale price inflation for March expected by afternoon. Read more mews on Delhi here.