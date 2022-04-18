  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his three-day visit to Gujarat, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus also to do the same.
  2. The Supreme Court to pronounce its decision in a plea challenging the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra, prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and the son of a Union Minister.
  3. SC to hear its Suo motu case to bring relief to COVID-19 orphans.
  4. SC to hear Suo motu case on the plight of migrant labourers.
  5. Wholesale price inflation for March expected by afternoon.