Top news developments in Delhi today
Key news developments in New Delhi today, April 18
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to begin his three-day visit to Gujarat, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus also to do the same.
- The Supreme Court to pronounce its decision in a plea challenging the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra, prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and the son of a Union Minister.
- SC to hear its Suo motu case to bring relief to COVID-19 orphans.
- SC to hear Suo motu case on the plight of migrant labourers.
- Wholesale price inflation for March expected by afternoon.
