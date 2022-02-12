Top New Delhi news developments for today

12 February 2022 14:02 IST

Key news developments from New Delhi to watch out for on February 12, 2022

1. EAM Jaishankar to meet Australian FM Maris Payne for bilateral, draws parallel to Russia crisis with China.

2. Students from over 15 states move the Supreme Court seeking an alternative assessment method for upcoming board exams for classes 10 and 12 instead of holding physical exam as proposed by various State boards, Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

3. Steps are being taken for adequate supply of coal to thermal power stations in Rajasthan with the review of coal blocks' allotment, transport and storage. As the coal supply from Parsa East and Kanta Basan in Chhattisgarh may stop after February, efforts being made for increasing the number of railway rakes carrying the coal.

4. Three militants, affiliated to the Al-Badr militant outfit, have been arrested in Rawoocha area of Rafiabad in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. They were arrested during a joint operation of the security forces.