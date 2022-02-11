Top New Delhi news developments for today

Key news developments from New Delhi to watch out for on February 11, 2022

1. Quad ministerial plus three bilateral meetings for the Ministry of External Affairs, Australia. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will take part in the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Australia. This is the first time Quad Foreign Ministers are meeting since the two Quad Summits last year. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be joining Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the positive and ambitious agenda of the Quad. The top diplomats are seeking to strengthen cooperation in areas including economy, security, coronavirus pandemic and free and open Indo-Pacific.

2. Australian Commerce Minister in Delhi to discuss Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Piyush Goyal.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a conference on ‘One Ocean’.

4. Supreme Court is set to hear the plea to bring Vedic pathsalas and madrasas under the Right To Education Act.

5. Supreme Court to hear petitions to quash UAPA charges against journalists and lawyers in Tripura who took to social media against communal violence in the State.

6. Navy briefing on President’s Fleet Review.