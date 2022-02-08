Top New Delhi news developments for today

Key news developments from New Delhi to watch out for on February, 08, 2022.

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address virtual rally in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Fatehgarh on Tuesday in the run up to the assembly polls; He will also address virtual rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Badaun, Sambhal; Uttarakhand’s Udhamsinghnagar, Nainital.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release the BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh today.

3. BJP issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members - a strict instruction to be present in the House today.

4. A Special five judges Beach of the Supreme Court led by CJI to hear a curative petition filed by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) against a July 2019 judgment of the apex court upholding the termination of a power purchase agreement by Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd.

5. SC to hear a government appeal against companies on its decision to levy Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on ocean freight on reverse charge basis.

6. SC to hear bail plea of SP leader Azam Khan to campaign in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

7. Search continues near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh for 7 soldiers missing after an avalanche.