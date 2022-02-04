Top New Delhi news developments for today

04 February 2022 10:24 IST

Key news development from New Delhi to watch out for on February 4, 2022

Here are the key news developments in New Delhi to watch out for today.

1. Enforcement Directorate has arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey; political reactions likely on the role of ED during elections.

2. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will be holding press conference in the afternoon.

Advertising

Advertising

3. SC to hear Centre’s view on the “dire need” for “model builder-buyer and agent-buyer” agreements with uniform terms and conditions of sale and purchase of residential flats across the country.

4. In campaign events across the election-bound States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur: