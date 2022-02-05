Delhi05 February 2022 10:11 IST
Top New Delhi news developments for today
Key news developments from New Delhi to watch out for on February, 05, 2022
Here are the key news developments in New Delhi to watch out for today.
1. The J&K Delimitation Commission has decided to share its interim report with the five Associate Members. It outlines the allocation and boundaries of all 90 seats across J&K. In earlier meeting on December 20, 2021, the Commission had only outlined the formula adopted for allocation of seven new seats, six to Jammu and one to Kashmir.
2. Two LeT militants were killed in an encounter in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday morning.
3. In campaign events across the election-bound States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur:
- Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to perform Ganga Aarti; address campaign meetings in Haridwar.
- AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to address an election meeting in Hapur.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign for the BJP in Agra.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in Aligarh.
- BSP chief Mayawati to address a rally in Saharanpur.
