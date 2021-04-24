Top Gurugram hospitals grapple with shortage of oxygen

‘We are living on day-to-day supply’

Despite the district administration’s claim of having adequate supply of oxygen for the hospitals in Gurugram, many top hospitals in the city continued to grapple with the shortage of liquid oxygen.

After Fortis Hospital spent tense moments on Thursday, Aremtis Hospital in Gurugram put out a series of tweets on Friday saying that they were left with only three hours of supply. The supply to the hospital was not restored till the time of filing of this report.

“SOS- Less than 3 hours of #Oxygen supply at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. Last night’s commitment of delivering Oxygen remains unfulfilled. We request the government to help urgently [sic.],” said the tweet from the official handle of the hospital, during the day. It tagged the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Health Minister and Haryana Chief Minister.

“We are living on a day-to-day supply of oxygen. Every morning, we have to make numerous calls to get a 24-hour supply. Doctors and other healthcare staffers are fatigued working round the clock. Lack of basic support, like oxygen can break their backs. It’s a pity that we are not able to help hundreds of people coming to our ER, gasping for breath. We have stopped chasing the lack of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, ventilators. We request all now to provide us the very basic uninterrupted supply of oxygen” said a press statement by Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram.

A few hours later, Anjali Kaul, Medical Superintendent, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, released a press statement saying they were still waiting for the supply and it was “a minute-to-minute struggle for all of us”. “At present, we have 140 COVID patients at the hospital and around 50 patients are in the ICU. INOX is our oxygen supplier. Post the SOS message, we have been informed that oxygen supply is in transient, but so far we have not received it. For refill of cylinders, we have been going to different vendors wherever it is available. It is a minute-to-minute struggle for all of us,” she said.

Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, in a press statement, said the demand of oxygen had shot up significantly due to surge in COVID patients and they continued their operations “on very thin margin of oxygen support”. “Seeing the surge in demand we are left at the mercy of our vendors and have to follow up with them regularly for supply. Situation remains precarious as delay in supplies means a lot of our patients lives are at stake. We have been coordinating with the local authorities,” she said.

Columbia Asia hospital spokesperson said that they too had run out of oxygen last evening, but managed to get the stock after a little effort. The spokesperson said that now they had stock for a couple of days.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg did not respond to calls. He had told The Hindu on Thursday that the daily demand for liquid oxygen in the city was around 25 MT and was easily being met from Panipat plant.