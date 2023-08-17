Top Finance Dept. officials posing hurdles in release of funds to Jal Board, says AAP

August 17, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday referred to the Committee on Petitions the problems faced by the Delhi Jal Board due to an alleged non-release of funds by the Finance Department.

A report has to be submitted in one month by the panel.

The Delhi Assembly also referred a matter of discontinuing the services of 116 fellows and associate fellows of the Delhi Assembly Research Centre to the Committee on Privileges and directed it to submit a report in a month.

Starting the discussion on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya said there is no shortage of money but he blamed top officials of the department for the non-release of funds.

Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that people who have control over officers of the Delhi government have told them to raise objections on files and not give funds.

“The Delhi government has money and the Delhi government wants to give funds but the Finance Department is not giving funds to the Delhi Jal Board. They will raise some objections on the file and when you reply to it, more objections are raised. The objections are being raised as the central government has control over the officers... When directions from above are not to do any work, then this is what happens,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The Minister said these officers are still answerable and they cannot be let off by saying there is pressure from above.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the government needs to explain why the Jal Board is “reeling under a loss of ₹72,000 crore”. He also demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted into its operations.

“The CM himself had declared in 2013 that the DJB was in a profit of ₹500 crore and today it’s under a loss of ₹72,000. I demand answers from Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on this,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri also asked why the government opted to get a CAG audit into the accounts of the Board since 2016.