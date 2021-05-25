Delhi

Toolkit row | Delhi Police send notices to two Congress functionaries

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''COVID toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Staff Reporter NEW DELHI 25 May 2021 12:33 IST
Updated: 25 May 2021 12:39 IST

Duo told to join probe into party’s complaint

Notices have been served on two people associated with the Congress to join a probe into a complaint submitted by the party with the Delhi Police.

Sources said that the notices were served on Congress social media head Rohan Gupta and spokesperson M.V. Rajeev Gowda.

“Notices were served around the same time when the complaint was submitted on Thursday [May 20]. The intention was to ask them to explain the complaint and share necessary reasons,” said a police officer privy to the probe.

The Delhi Police on May 24 visited micro-blogging website Twitter’s office in Delhi and Gurugram to serve them a notice following a ‘Manipulated Media’ tag on a tweet by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on May 18, wherein he had shared a document calling it ‘Congress Toolkit.’

On May 20, the Youth Congress submitted a complaint alleging that the document shared was fake.

