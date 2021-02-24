Toolkit probe continuing, says Delhi police

They will move court for bail cancellation of Disha if adequate proof is received.

A day after a Delhi court granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the farmers’ protests toolkit FIR, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had not changed their line of investigation in the case.

A senior police officer said they were moving ahead with the evidence they had recovered till date. They had not given a clean chit to anyone in the case.

“We have procured data in the form of texts, pictures and videos from the electronic devices seized from the possession of Disha, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk. And going through voluminous data is not an easy task as it will take time. A team of investigating officers is working round the clock to get specific details from the data,” the officer added.

He said they were waiting for the reply from WhatsApp, Zoom, Google and other agencies to connect the dots in the case. If they get adequate evidence then they might move for bail cancellation of Ms. Ravi. And if required, Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk would be again called for questioning.

The evidence were in digital form and people involved in the toolkit case were making all possible efforts to tamper with or delete their digital footprints. Policemen along with cyber experts were working to preserve the data, said the officer.

On Thursday, the Delhi police would file their response on the anticipatory bail application moved by Mr. Muluk. He had got transit bail from the Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police questioned Ms. Ravi, Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk for four hours.