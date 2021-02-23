Toolkit case: Nikita, Shantanu quizzed for over eight hours

Lawyer Nikita Jacob at the Cyber Cell office in Delhi on Monday.

NEW DELHI

23 February 2021 00:53 IST

Activist Disha Ravi also questioned

Lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk on Monday were questioned for around eight hours in connection with the toolkit case, a senior officer said.

The Delhi Police, probing the toolkit case, had summoned Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk to join investigation at CyPAD (Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection) office in Dwarka at 11 a.m.

They were questioned in detail and countered with digital evidence against them in the case.

At 5.30 p.m., arrested climate activist Disha Ravi — who was in judicial custody and on one-day police custody — was also brought to the office. All three of them were then questioned.

“We are trying to connect the sequence of the event to establish the role of each person in the case. The actual creator of the toolkit, their source of funding and the people backing them were some of the key questions asked,” said the officer.

He said Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk left the office at 8 p.m. They have been asked to join the investigation on Tuesday because they got the custody of Ms. Disha in the evening.