HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi urges HC to modify bail condition

August 22, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
The bail condition of taking prior permission from the trial court is causing me inconvenience, Ms. Ravi told the High Court.

The bail condition of taking prior permission from the trial court is causing me inconvenience, Ms. Ravi told the High Court. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Climate activist Disha Ravi, facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a ‘toolkit’ backing the farmers’ protest in 2021, urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to modify a bail condition that requires her to seek a trial court’s permission before travelling abroad.

The plea came up for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who, after hearing submissions for the counsel of Ms. Ravi and the police, said an order will be passed at 4 PM.

Ms. Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police on February 13, 2021, while farmers were protesting in and around the Capital against the Centre’s three farm laws (subsequently repealed). She was granted bail by a court here on February 23, 2021.

While granting bail, the trial court had imposed various conditions on her, one of which prohibited her from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

Ravi, in her plea before the High Court, has sought modification of the bail condition.

“I need to travel abroad frequently and on short notice. I have already travelled abroad three times after the passing of the bail order. The bail condition of taking prior permission from the trial court is causing me inconvenience. I have not violated any of the bail conditions,” Ms. Ravi said in her petition.

However, the state’s counsel opposed the plea, saying the bail condition couldn’t be modified only because Ms. Ravi found it inconvenient.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.