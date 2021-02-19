Delhi

Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody

Police officers in plain clothes escort environment activist Disha Ravi to a local court in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: AFP

A Delhi court Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest, to three-day judicial custody.

Also Read | Disha Ravi case: Delhi Police deny leakage of documents

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 22, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused — Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob Jacob — join the interrogation.

Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 6:06:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/toolkit-case-delhi-court-sends-disha-ravi-to-3-day-judicial-custody/article33880941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY