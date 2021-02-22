Delhi

Toolkit case: Delhi court sends 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi to one-day police custody

Members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) hold placards during a protest against the hike in fuel prices and condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to one day police custody.

Also read: Greta Thunberg extends support to Disha Ravi

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed custodial interrogation of Ms. Ravi after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused.

Ms. Ravi was produced before the court on expiry of her three-day judicial custody.

The court on Friday had sent her to judicial custody after police had said her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being.

Also read: ‘Disha Ravi’s arrest shows Centre in panic mode’

The agency had said that it would seek her further custodial interrogation once co-accused — Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk — join the interrogation on February 22.

Ms. Ravi was arrested by Delhi police on February 13 from Bengaluru.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 5:16:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/toolkit-case-delhi-court-sends-21-year-old-climate-activist-disha-ravi-to-one-day-police-custody/article33903775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY