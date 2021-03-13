Toolkit: activist extended protection from arrest

New Delhi

Relief to Shubham Kar Chaudhari after police sought adjournment of anticipatory bail proceedings

A Delhi court on Friday extended by three days the interim protection from arrest granted to climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi and others in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter.

Chaudhariwas recently granted transit bail by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court.

During the brief hearing on Friday, the police urged the court to adjourn the matter till March 15, when the anticipatory bail applications filed by co-accused Disha Ravi and Shantanu Mukul are scheduled for hearing.

“No coercive action be taken against the accused till next date of hearing,” the court directed, after the accused informed the judge that the protection garnered by the High Court was scheduled to end on Friday.