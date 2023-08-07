Too scared to come back, say Muslim migrant workers who fled Gurugram after violence

August 07, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

At no point over the last 20 years since he shifted with his wife to the Hindu-dominated locality of Sheetla Colony in Gurugram, where he set up a uniform manufacturing factory, did 45-year-old Shamshad Khan feel unsafe.

However, his world came crashing down on July 31 when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a rally in Nuh, sparking off communal violence in Haryana that left six dead and several injured.

A day later, like hundreds of other migrant families, Mr. Khan packed his bags and left the city with his wife and two children for his hometown.

The businessman, who is now living with his family in Aligarh, says he is not sure when, if at all, he will return to his home in Gurugram.

‘We panicked’

“As violence and hate began spreading all around, we packed the bare minimum and left. We thought it would be a matter of a few days. But I see videos of the area every day. They’re quite scary. I don’t know when we will return,” Mr. Khan said.

Taufeez, 36, and his wife Akleema, 35, also left for their hometown in West Bengal’s Malda on the same day.

They had come to Gurugram’s Badshahpur two months ago seeking work.

“We don’t know if we will go back. What if the mobs attack our jhuggi? Whatever we could bring back, we did. Every day on television, we see Muslims in and around Gurugram being attacked. What did we ever do to deserve this?” Akleema says, adding that she and her husband will now look for work in their hometown.

Mohammad Ayub Khan, 40, fled Gurugram with his wife to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur with just the essentials.

But now he is looking for employment close to his home.

“There is an atmosphere of hate in many districts of Haryana. We were living in fear of becoming their next targets. I don’t think we can ever return,” he says.

No means to leave

Some migrant workers said they don’t have enough savings to afford the journey back home.

Mohammad Rafiq Alam, 30, who works as a gardener and sweeper at a few residential societies in Gurugram, said he cannot return to his hometown in Malda as he and his family will lose the temporary jobs they have secured here.

The journey back home is all the more difficult, he adds, as some of his relatives who are employed here haven’t received their salaries yet.

“Our 10-member family decided to stay here despite the communal flare-up, even though the situation is tense. We hope that we will remain safe. We call the police whenever we notice any untoward incident,” he said.

