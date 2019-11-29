‘Too many vehicles behind snarls on city roads’

The unmitigated growth in the number of registered motor vehicles is the primary reason for traffic congestion in the national capital, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

In his reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government is aware of the worsening traffic situation in Delhi causing inconvenience to the public, Mr. Reddy said that according to Delhi police records, the primary reason for traffic congestion in the national capital is the unmitigated growth in the number of registered motor vehicles, which has increased by nearly 179% between 1991 and 2017, while the total road length has gone up by about 15.7% during the same period.

“The Delhi police are constantly engaged in regulation, enforcement and education of road users in the NCT of Delhi with an objective to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic on city roads,” Mr. Reddy said.

Mandi House protest

While replying to another question on whether the Delhi police had allowed protesters to sit on a dharna at the Mandi House roundabout, leading to major traffic disruptions in the area, Mr. Reddy replied that the police have reported that no permission for any procession, agitation, rally and dharna has been granted to any organisation or individual at or around Mandi House roundabout.

“In one particular instance, differently abled protesters squatted at the Mandi House roundabout without any prior information from October 23 to 25,” said Mr. Reddy.

The differently abled job aspirants have again been sitting on a dharna at Mandi House for the last two days, leading to major traffic snarls in Central Delhi area.

When asked why the traffic situation in NDMC’s Lutyens’ area had become worse, Mr. Reddy replied that the protesters were constantly persuaded to move to Jantar Mantar, the designated area for demonstration, to continue their agitation. The Delhi police are making all efforts to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to the public in the NDMC area,” the Union Minister said.