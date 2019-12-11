Too early to interfere in Anaj Mandi fire: HC Bench

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a judicial inquiry and an investigation by the CBI or any other independent agency into the Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi which claimed 43 lives.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar remarked the fire occurred on December 8 and it was too early for the court to interfere as the authorities were dealing with it.

The court said if there is inaction on the part of the authorities with regard to the incident after a reasonable period of time, then lawyer Avadh Kaushik, the petitioner in the case, can move a fresh plea.

Citing news reports, the petition said 43 people had died and several others were injured when the fire swept through a factory in a four-storey building located in Anaj Mandi.

Besides seeking a judicial inquiry by a retired judge and a probe by an independent agency into the incident, the petition had sought compensation for the victims and framing of guidelines to prevent such incidents in future.