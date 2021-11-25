Tomato prices soar; officials to act against hoarders

NEW DELHI

25 November 2021 01:55 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday expressed concern over the sudden surge in the prices of tomatoes in Delhi and directed that teams from the market intelligence unit be deputed to ascertain the reason.

Over the past few days, the price of tomatoes has reached ₹100 per kg in many markets of the city, with traders attributing the rise to heavy unseasonal rains across the country and a surge in fuel prices.

Mr. Hussain asked officials to take action against any instances of hoarding or black marketing of tomatoes.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Delhi Government is keeping a close watch on the price trends of essential commodities and will undertake market intervention for stabilisation of prices to bring relief to the consumers,” he said.