Toll plaza manager held with counterfeit coins

A manager of a toll plaza in Hisar has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of counterfeit ₹5 coins with the face value of ₹5 lakh, the police said on Wednesday. Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in the case earlier on Monday.

The toll manager, Sheeshpal, was arrested at Landhari toll plaza in Hisar on Wednesday at the instance of mastermind Subhash.

The police claimed to have recovered counterfeit currency from a room used to store fodder at Banwala village, at the instance of the arrested accused. Sheeshpal had hidden the counterfeit currency being used at toll plazas in Hisar and Sirsa at his uncle’s house following the arrest of his accomplices.

Subhash, Deepali, Rakesh Bhati and Nisar was arrested by a Faridabad Crime Branch team on May 19 acting on a tip-off and 50,000 counterfeit coins of ₹5 denomination each were allegedly recovered from their car. The accused would supply the coins at toll plazas, the police further said.