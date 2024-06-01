Toll in hospital fire tragedy rises to 8; ACB carries out inspections

Five days after seven infants died in a fire that broke out at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Vivek Vihar, another infant, who was rescued from the blaze and undergoing treatment, succumbed to injuries, the police said on Friday.

The 50-day-old baby died on Friday morning, said a senior officer, adding that there were no burn marks when the infant was rescued from the Vivek Vihar hospital.

Family members said they received the information from doctors treating their baby. The fire at the east Delhi hospital broke out at 11.30 p.m. on May 25 and spread to adjacent buildings in the cramped neighbourhood.

While seven babies were charred to death, five others were rescued and transferred to a hospital nearby.

It was later found that the neonatal facility had flouted several fire safety norms, including keeping several extra oxygen cylinders on its premises. The hospital’s owner, Dr. Naveen Khichi, was arrested on May 26.

ACB probe

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) carried out inspections at 40 private medical facilities in east Delhi over the last two days and found anomalies in some of those, officials said.

The inspections were carried out as part of its probe into the registration and regulatory management of all private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital. Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had, on Tuesday, ordered the ACB probe following the Vivek Vihar incident.

The officials said at least 15 hospitals and nursing homes, which were inspected, are located in Vivek Vihar and nearby areas.

(With inputs from PTI)