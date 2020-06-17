Toll collector stabbed in hand over change

A toll collector at Kherki Daula plaza on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was stabbed in the hand by a motorist late on Wednesday evening following a minor altercation over change. Two persons have been arrested.
According to the police, four men in a hatchback had an altercation with toll collector Sukhbir in lane no. 14 around 9 pm after a five rupee coin accidentally fell down while he was returning change to them. Sukhbir offered to give them another five rupee coin, but the motorists insisted that he pick up and hand them over the same coin. It led to an heated argument and one of the motorist took out a knife and stabbed the toll collector. He The sustained a gash in the hand while trying to protect himself.
Though two of the accused managed to drove away, the rest two, later identified as Nikhil and Rohit, were caught and handed over to the police.
Station House Officer, Kherki Daula police station, Inspector Sunil said the remaining two accused were being chased by a police team and would be arrested soon.
The instances of misbehaviour and violence with the toll collectors are a routine at the toll plaza which is one of the busiest and notorious NHAI toll plazas.
