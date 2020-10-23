Delhi

‘Told authorities many times for judicial panel to probe riots’

Four women’s groups on Thursday said they have written to authorities several times for setting up a judicial panel to probe communal riots, which broke out in February.

The groups, including National Federation of Indian Women (Delhi Chapter), Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan, Centre for Struggling Women and the Swastik Mahila Samiti, said they had also written to Delhi government, which allegedly wanted them to write it as a grievance and not a complaint.

“The police and the government have acknowledged our mails and responded neutrally. The government wanted us to file the complaint as a ‘Grievance’, which it is not. We wrote back detailing how the lack of transparency of the investigation is not a subject of grievance but institutional corruption,” they said.

The groups said from April till date, they have given 10 reminders to authorities concerned.

