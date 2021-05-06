Token system in place to streamline oxygen supply in Millennium City

90 tokens will be distributed at three counters in a day

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday introduced token system to streamline the supply of liquid oxygen for COVID-19 patients in home isolation. A total of 90 tokens will be distributed per day at three different counters.

The MCG has set up three counters at Sector 34, Sector 42 and the office of the municipal body near Sadar Bazar. Thirty tokens each will be distributed at these centres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The token will be valid for two days and the beneficiaries can procure the liquid oxygen from Star Gases plant in Sector-7, Manesar. Those seeking token must carry the patient’s RT-PCR report, Aadhaar card, address proof and the doctor’s report.

Ambulance charges

The district administration also fixed the hiring charges for the ambulances to transport the patients in Gurugram. As per the rates fixed by the administration, the ambulance owners can charge ₹1,000 and an additional ₹25 per km for transporting patients for a distance of more than 7 km.

Similarly, the initial charges for up to 3 km are fixed at ₹500. For a distance between 3 and 7 km, the initial charges are ₹750.

A makeshift hospital and two isolation centres are also being set up in different parts of the city in view of the increasing cases.The 100-bed makeshift hospital will be set up at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 38. It will be equipped with all COVID-19 protocol amenities. Similarly, an 80-bed isolation centre will come up at Girls PG College in Sector 14 and another 60-bed isolation centre at civil lines, said a press statement issued by Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla