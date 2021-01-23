Toilets, bathing facility set up at protest site

Two western and one Indian toilets and one bathroom have been constructed at the protest site, essentially for elderly and women. The toilets are being constructed by Doaba Sangharsh Committee.

Lakhwinder Singh Chakbamu, a member who has been staying at the Singhu border, said those who are worshippers have to wake up early and take bath, which become tough as it is really dark at dawn. “They have to walk into the fields to bath and to relieve themselves. There is also fear of pigs,” he said.

Members said that this service is essentially for people of Doaba and those who might need in emergency. They are planning to put a lock at the toilets.