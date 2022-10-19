Toddler mauled by dog dies in Noida society; residents say it a recurrent problem

Many of the residents feed the stray dogs inside the society which adds to the problem, said a resident. | Photo Credit: File photo: V.V. KRISHNAN

A one-year-old child died after being mauled by a stray dog inside a posh housing society in Noida Sector 100 on Monday afternoon, police officers said.

This incident happened when the toddler’s parents, both construction labourers, were working at Lotus Boulevard society and the baby was lying nearby.

“A stray dog entered the society and attacked the child, leaving him severely injured. His parents and other labourers rushed to the spot and rescued the boy,” said ACP (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma. The child was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where he died during treatment around 2 a.m., the ACP said.

This is the second such incident in the same society in Noida. In 2018, a six-year-old girl, the daughter of a couple working in the society, was mauled by around six stray dogs when she was sleeping on a cot in the basement. She was saved by a driver who found her severely injured and surrounded by dogs.

The toddler’s parents, Rajesh Kumar and Sapna, hail from Madhya Pradesh. They had started working at the construction site in the society two to three days ago. A general diary case has been lodged in the matter, the police said.

“We have held multiple meetings with the members of the society and brought in dog catchers to identify such strays and take them to the veterinarian. Police personnel have been deployed inside the society to maintain peace among residents,” the ACP said.

Vijay Singh, the toddler’s uncle, told The Hindu: “That dog killed our child... we couldn’t save him. Now we are taking his body to our hometown in Madhya Pradesh. There are a lot of stray dogs in the society and we never thought that our child will be one of their victims.”

‘No action taken’

Vinod Sharma, a resident of the society since 2015, said stray dog attacks have been a recurrent problem in the area. “Even three years ago, two residents of the society were mauled by a stray dog but no action has been taken against them so far.”

“Many of the residents feed these stray dogs inside the society, which adds to the problem. Every year one or the resident gets bitten by the dogs; it has become difficult to stay here. The civic authorities have only come now, none of these dogs were sterilised in all these years,” said Mr. Sharma.

Dharamvir Yadav, the vice-president of the society, said: “We will hold multiple RWA meetings with the civic authorities to find an amicable solution to the stray dog issue. Several residents have suffered because of the attacks by these dogs. We will chalk out a plan to shifting them to dog shelters in the area.”