TOD highlighted in draft regional plan 2041

An aerial view of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line near Anand Vihar interchange station.

NEW DELHI

03 September 2021 00:43 IST

Policy proposes to have residential, commercial, civic, institutional units in proximity

As a part of urban regeneration, Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and planned housing along TOD corridors have been highlighted in the draft Regional Plan-2041 for the National Capital Region.

The TOD policy, which proposes to have residential, commercial, civic and institutional establishments in close proximity, also features prominently in the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

Apart from enhanced walkability and last-mile connectivity through a higher dependence on public transport and multi-modal integration, the development of strategic transit nodes has also been proposed.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Unique character’

The need for new towns to be planned and designed in tandem with technology to bring “convenience and nature closer to residents,” and taking into consideration “unique character of local neighbourhoods” are a part of the draft plan.

According to the TOD policy, the nodes will comprise sites such as vacant or underutilised government lands, government housing, commercial centres, industrial centres and so on. A strategic location, either economic or cultural hub for the city, will also be factored in.

“Joint ventures for station area development or development of multi-modal transit hubs may be considered between multiple transport agencies. Such projects shall be designed to ensure integration between various transport services and may be designed as part of the same building or complex for seamless commuter movement,” the draft MPD-2041 said.

Putting forth the proposal that all the transit corridors and transit nodes will be the “axes of urban densification,” the draft Regional Plan – 2041 stated that the NCR region had a wide metro network with plans of having an increased regional rapid transit system.

The draft Regional Plan- 2041 also emphasied on the need for planned housing projects in NCR along the TOD corridors.

The plan proposed that states can identify the preferred locations for its population to reside and general public tendency and develop such areas on priority.

“Areas beyond Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Rohtak, Panipat and ao on, and along transport corridors like Metro Rail, RRTS and expressways could be looked at for future housing projects so that housing and transportation are interlinked. TOD with incentives would go a long way in creating projects which are easily accessible and will get occupied quickly,” the plan read.