To stay united, wrestlers to hold own mahapanchayat soon, says Bajrang Punia

June 05, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Sunday said the wrestlers, who led an over-a-month-long protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, will soon hold a mahapanchayat of their own. Mr. Punia made this announcement while addressing a ‘Sarv Samaj Samarthan Panchayat’ to garner support for the wrestlers in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Mr. Punia, have been at the forefront of an agitation demanding the WFI chief’s arrest over allegations of sexual harassment.

Farm union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik attended the event meant to garner support for the wrestlers.

“Our sisters and daughters are disheartened with the kind of treatment meted out to them, but there has been no let up in the support have been receiving from people. Despite the laurels our daughters have brought to the country, no action has still been taken [against the BJP MP],” Mr. Punia said.

He asserted that the wrestlers were fighting the battle not for any particular caste but for the honour and respect of “our girls”. “If we remain divided, we cannot win,” he said.

“Panchayats were conducted in Sorham and Kurukshetra [to support us], but we couldn’t attend them. Now, we will take a call on holding a mahapanchayat. We will decide on the venue. We want to bring everybody together,” Mr. Punia said.

Mr. Singh has been booked under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) in two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station.

Khap leaders, in a mahapanchayat held in Kurukshetra on Friday, have sought the WFI chief’s arrest and threatened an agitation at Jantar Mantar from June 9 if their demands are not met.

Delhi Police, however, has denied permission to the wrestlers to protest in the New Delhi district.

A khap leader said that no protest begins and ends in a day. “For a protest to become relevant, marches and more panchayats are necessary. Meetings are required to show support. Many more mahapanchayats will be organised along with the wrestlers. It is time to come together and agitate,” he said.