To promote Business Blasters, AAP govt. spent ₹52 cr.: BJP

December 04, 2022 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government had spent nearly double the amount on promotion in comparison to what was spent on its ‘Business Blasters’ scheme.

Calling it “another robbery on the State exchequer”, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri cited a government report to claim that the government had spent ₹52.52 crore on promotions while spending only ₹30 crore on the programme. He demanded that the money should be recovered from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

There was no response from the government at the time of filing this report.

As per ‘internal report’

The BJP leader said that according to an “internal report” of the Kejriwal government on Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC), which was rolled out for Classes IX to XII, the project was allocated ₹60 crore for 2021-2022. Out of this amount, ₹56.14 crore was disbursed to government schools for seed grants of ₹2,000 per student towards rolling out their ideas, he said, of which schools which could not utilise the amount returned a total of about ₹26 crore.

Mr. Bidhuri said that at least ₹52.52 crore was spent on the advertisement of this scheme. “₹28.79 crore was spent only to show eight episodes on TV channels. Apart from it, the Information and Publicity Department spent ₹23.73 crore on print media for this scheme,” the Leader of Opposition said, citing the report.