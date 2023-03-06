To pay or not to pay: Satyendar Jain enjoyed Cabinet perks for 9 months as Delhi govt. grappled with the question

March 06, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government was considering whether to continue paying jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain his salary and other benefits when he resigned as Minister on February 28, an official source told The Hindu.

The Law Department was grappling with the question since Mr. Jain was not officiating any longer but continued to be a Minister without any portfolio until his resignation, and was drawing his salary and other benefits.

Mr. Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in an alleged money laundering case, is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

His resignation came less than a month after the Law Department began deliberating on the matter, the source said.

“The matter being considered was the admissibility of salary, allowances and staff to Mr. Jain as he was under detention from May 30, 2022 and continued to be a Cabinet Minister,” the source said, adding that the file on the matter is pending before Law Minister Kailash Gahlot.

When contacted, the Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

A Delhi Minister gets paid ₹72,000 a month, including salary and three types of allowances. A Minister also gets rent-free accommodation, up to 3,000 units of electricity per month, a chauffeur-driven car and up to 700 litres of petrol per month, and other benefits. In July 2022, the Delhi Assembly passed a Bill to increase the salary and the three allowances of Ministers to ₹1.7 lakh from ₹72,000. But this is yet to be implemented as a notification on the same is yet to be issued by the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor, according to sources.

“The question over the then Minister’s salary arose as it is a grey area,” said the source.

‘No clear guidelines’

The salary of any government official who is imprisoned can be reduced as per rules. In the past, salaries of Delhi government employees have been slashed after their arrest, according to officials.

“But when it comes to a Minister, who is not officiating while in jail, the law is silent on whether to continue paying salary and allowances. There are no clear guidelines on that,” a second source said.

Moreover, eight staffers were appointed to Mr. Jain’s office and they continued to work even after his arrest, the first source said.

“This is because the posts of personal staff are created for the entire tenure of a Minister and Mr. Jain continued to be a Minister despite being in jail for nine months,” the source added.