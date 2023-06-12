To ‘expose reality of CM’s residence renovation’, BJP starts selfie campaign

June 12, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday launched a campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party government over alleged corruption in the “renovation and rebuilding” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

The ‘#SelfieWithCorruptionKaRajmahal’ campaign saw BJP members taking selfies with a model of the house located at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, where the CM and his family live.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, as well as MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans, were present at the event.

Launching the campaign at Connaught Place, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it is aimed at exposing Mr. Kejriwal’s “corruption and nepotism in building a palace-like bungalow”.

No response was issued by AAP on the allegations.

The BJP has been targetting the government since April over alleged irregularities in renovating the residence, calling it a “sheeshmahal” and accusing Mr. Kejriwal of spending crores of rupees on building a “109-room palace for his comfort”.

Mr. Sachdeva said the campaign will “expose the reality” of Mr. Kejriwal.

“The BJP will run this campaign in all Assembly constituencies of the city and take the matter to every household,” he added.

Asked about Mr. Sachdeva’s reference to nepotism, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that a vigilance report “revealed the involvement and influence of Mr. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita in planning the house”.

A total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence complex, as per a Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) report commissioned by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The DoV was asked to investigate the renovation project by the L-G after he took note of media reports about the work on the CM house.

