To avoid taking out high-risk prisoners, Tihar plans vaccine centre on the premises

This is to avoid taking out high-risk prisioners to nearby centres, says DG (Prisons)

The presence of ‘high-risk’ prisoners like Chota Rajan and Mohammad Shahabuddin forced the Tihar jail administration to explore setting up a COVID-19 vaccination camp on the jail premises, said authorities on Friday.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said this is to avoid taking out high-risk inmates to hospitals. They are taking out only those prisoners who are willing to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Tihar jail administration started the vaccination of inmates. On day one, 13 inmates took the jab. On Friday, seven inmates were administered the vaccine. A senior jail official said the inmates were taken out of the premises for the vaccination at the nearest centre. A total of 20 inmates of Delhi prisons, who are aged 60 and above, and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, have received their first jab.

“The Tihar inmates were taken to nearest vaccination centre like DDU Hospital. The Rohini jail inmates were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Mandoli inmates to GTB Hospital,” the officer said.

The Hindu on March 12 had reported a delay in vaccinating inmates in the absence of the registration process. The jail staff was vaccinated but there was no procedure for the same for the inmates. Jail authorities had written to Delhi government for the earliest solution.

“We spoke to the families of the inmates who were eligible for the vaccination. We requested them to send government ID proofs of the inmates as it will be required for registration. Then, the inmates were taken to the nearest government hospital under the police guard for the vaccination,” said a senior officer.