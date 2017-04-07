Delhi

TN farmers cut their hands in protest at Delhi

Farmers from Tamil Nadu, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar, cut their hands as a part of their demonstration on Friday.

Five Tamil Nadu farmers, including a woman, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the waiver of their loans, on Friday cut their hands, saying the Union government should wake up to their plight at least now.

"We have been here for over two weeks does anyone really care? We have had many politicians come here and promise us their support. What we want is actual action and today we have given this country and our protest blood and we now have nothing more to give," said the farmers.

