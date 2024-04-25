ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. farmers climb towers in Delhi seeking higher wages monthly pension

April 25, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Protesters atop a mobile tower in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Several protesters, including a woman, climbed atop a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. They were brought down using Delhi Fire Service (DFS) cranes. The protesters were part of a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu who had assembled at Jantar Mantar to stage a demonstration seeking better prices for their crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cranes from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were used to lower the protesters to the ground, an officer said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

“The DFS received a call at 9.34 a.m. about people climbing a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar. Our rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued two persons, including a woman, from the first location,” said a DFS official.

“We then received another call from Kerala Bhawan about four persons having climbed another mobile tower. Our team rescued them as well,” the official added. “No one received any injury in the operation,” the official also said.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said around 50 people had gathered at Jantar Mantar for the demonstration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protesters demanded that their income from farm produce be doubled. They also sought a monthly pension of ₹5,000, individual insurance, and interlinking of all rivers in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US