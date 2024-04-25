GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T.N. farmers climb towers in Delhi seeking higher wages monthly pension

April 25, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Protesters atop a mobile tower in Delhi on Wednesday.

Protesters atop a mobile tower in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Several protesters, including a woman, climbed atop a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. They were brought down using Delhi Fire Service (DFS) cranes. The protesters were part of a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu who had assembled at Jantar Mantar to stage a demonstration seeking better prices for their crops.

Cranes from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were used to lower the protesters to the ground, an officer said.

Cranes from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were used to lower the protesters to the ground, an officer said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

“The DFS received a call at 9.34 a.m. about people climbing a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar. Our rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued two persons, including a woman, from the first location,” said a DFS official.

“We then received another call from Kerala Bhawan about four persons having climbed another mobile tower. Our team rescued them as well,” the official added. “No one received any injury in the operation,” the official also said.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said around 50 people had gathered at Jantar Mantar for the demonstration.

The protesters demanded that their income from farm produce be doubled. They also sought a monthly pension of ₹5,000, individual insurance, and interlinking of all rivers in India.

Related Topics

Delhi / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.