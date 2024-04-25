T.N. farmers climb towers in Delhi seeking higher wages monthly pension

April 25, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Several protesters, including a woman, climbed atop a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. They were brought down using Delhi Fire Service (DFS) cranes. The protesters were part of a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu who had assembled at Jantar Mantar to stage a demonstration seeking better prices for their crops.

“The DFS received a call at 9.34 a.m. about people climbing a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar. Our rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued two persons, including a woman, from the first location,” said a DFS official.

“We then received another call from Kerala Bhawan about four persons having climbed another mobile tower. Our team rescued them as well,” the official added. “No one received any injury in the operation,” the official also said.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said around 50 people had gathered at Jantar Mantar for the demonstration.

The protesters demanded that their income from farm produce be doubled. They also sought a monthly pension of ₹5,000, individual insurance, and interlinking of all rivers in India.