TMC breaks into celebrations, hails ‘Bengal’s daughter’

As the counting of votes began on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters started to trickle in at the residence of party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. By afternoon, the crowd swelled into a massive gathering erupting into joyous celebrations amid deafening cheers of “Joi Bangla”.

Among those celebrating the party’s victory outside the Chief Minister’s Kalighat residence was 55-year-old Kajal Pramanik. “Didi always keeps her word. She never lets us down, especially the women,” said Ms. Pramanik.

As cries of “Delhi te jaabe Hawai choti” (Ms. Banerjee’s Hawaiian sandals will now reach Delhi, hinting that the TMC has emerged as a key player in national politics) grew louder, another woman supporter, who didn’t wish to be named, said non-Bengali Opposition leaders from Delhi “can never appeal to the mothers and sisters of Bengal the way Didi does”. Echoing her sentiments, Miraz Hussain, a 30-year-old party worker from Kolkata’s Metiabruz, said, “Bengal’s needs can only be met by Bengal’s own daughter.”

In stark contrast, the State headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 6, Murlidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata bore a deserted look, with a bunch of dejected party workers holding fort in absence of their senior leaders. Bhusan Sharma, 61, tried to boost the morale of those gathered and said, “We will win somewhere. Even if we do not win here, we will celebrate with our national workers after we win nationally.” The BJP worker said that it was time that the party starts standing behind its local supporters.

A few others showed signs of anxiety even as a family of five from Uttarpara ward no. 13 in Hooghly district took shelter in the party office fearing post-poll violence. “For the last few days, TMC workers have been telling us that they will get back at us,” said a woman in her early 20s.

