Tiwari serves defamation notice on CM

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sent a defamation notice to AAP’s chief convener Arvind Kejirwal on Sunday for using his image in a video of the party’s theme song and sought damages of ₹500 crore. Mr. Tiwari also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In a video released by AAP, clippings from a bhojpuri film in which Mr. Tiwari had acted have been used. In a statement, Mr. Tiwari attacked the Chief Minister, accusing him of indulging in “cheap politics”. Mr. Tiwari said that photos of artists could not be used commercially without permission.

Mr. Tiwari claimed that the video was a reflection of AAP’s mere “desperation” to win the elections. By using Mr. Tiwari’s image in the said video, AAP proved that people liked him more than Mr. Kejirwal, the BJP said.

In a complaint to the CEO, the BJP’s State unit argued that it was a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as well as of the IT Act. The letter termed the video an attempt to malign the image of the party’s star campaigner.

The complaint highlighted that according to the MCC, criticisms of political opponents should stay limited to their policies, programmes and past work and that criticisms on all aspects of private life were to be refrained from and argued that the said video violated the provision.

