Tiwari offers to accompany Kejriwal in collecting water samples for tests

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State chief Manoj Tiwari, in a challenge issued through a letter on Wednesday, offered to accompany Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in collecting samples of water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for tests in “any laboratory”.

This, even as a BJP delegation called on Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to apprise him of the “adverse impact on public health in Delhi” due to the supply of allegedly contaminated potable water.

“You must have seen the report of BIS in which it has been said that water being supplied in Delhi is not worth drinking and has become poisonous due to which people are scared. People are afraid of drinking water supplied by the DJB. Many people have met me and told me about their problems and also said that they are worried about their family members, particularly the children,” Mr. Tiwari wrote.

The Delhi BJP chief also said that it had been revealed that during the last four years, 21 lakh people have suffered from water-borne diseases.