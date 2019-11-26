‘Tiwari not CM face for even one shift’

AAP on Monday criticised the BJP and claimed that there was strong internal fighting in the BJP over the Chief Ministerial candidate.

AAP hit out at the BJP for allegedly withdrawing the name of the BJP Delhi Chief as its Chief Ministerial face of Delhi for the upcoming election.

“In India, a shift is of 8 hours, but the BJP did not even allow Manoj Tiwari to complete one shift and called back his name in 2 hours,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.

“We welcomed the move by Hardeep Singh Puri because he is the co-in-charge of the Delhi BJP unit. We believe that if the BJP announces the face of the Chief Minister, then the people will get a proper chance to choose between Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP’s candidate. Unfortunately, the BJP is not being able to decide a face against Mr. Kejriwal even two months before the election. Different CM faces from the BJP have been surfacing,” said Mr. Singh.

He added that the BJP had given a walkover to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

“I think it is now just a formality for the BJP to fight this Vidhan Sabha election. We are sure that they will not be able to find a CM candidate even till the end of the election. Their entire time will be consumed by internal clashes in determining who will be their CM face. The AAP will form the government in Delhi once again in 2020 with an overwhelming majority just like it had in 2015,” he added.